This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Professor Saad took to Twitter to thank PM Modi and wrote, 'my infinite thanks. I love India, its culture, food, and love for knowledge. Happy Republic Day!'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Author, professor and evolutionary behavioral scientist Gad Saad was delighted to receive a letter from India's prime minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. Professor Saad took to Twitter to thank PM Modi and wrote, “my infinite thanks. I love India, its culture, food, and love for knowledge. Happy Republic Day!"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Author, professor and evolutionary behavioral scientist Gad Saad was delighted to receive a letter from India's prime minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. Professor Saad took to Twitter to thank PM Modi and wrote, “my infinite thanks. I love India, its culture, food, and love for knowledge. Happy Republic Day!"
Sharing the letter he tweeted, “I think that I'm now at liberty to share this unbelievable letter from The Honorable @PMOIndia . I'm immeasurably touched and honored by this incredible gesture by PM Modi. My infinite thanks. I love India, its culture, food, and love for knowledge. Happy Republic Day!"
Sharing the letter he tweeted, “I think that I'm now at liberty to share this unbelievable letter from The Honorable @PMOIndia . I'm immeasurably touched and honored by this incredible gesture by PM Modi. My infinite thanks. I love India, its culture, food, and love for knowledge. Happy Republic Day!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day wrote a letter to a select group of people, including academicians and cricketers of international repute.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day wrote a letter to a select group of people, including academicians and cricketers of international repute.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gad Saad also received a letter from the Prime Minister. Tweeting about the letter Saad wrote, “I just followed the first politician ever on Twitter (if memory serves me right), @narendramodi , the PM of India. I'm about to do a SAAD TRUTH clip on my show as a thank you to the incredible letter that I received from PM Modi today."
Gad Saad also received a letter from the Prime Minister. Tweeting about the letter Saad wrote, “I just followed the first politician ever on Twitter (if memory serves me right), @narendramodi , the PM of India. I'm about to do a SAAD TRUTH clip on my show as a thank you to the incredible letter that I received from PM Modi today."
Honoring various dignitaries, the letter reads, “…26 January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India mark 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people."
Honoring various dignitaries, the letter reads, “…26 January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India mark 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people."
According to a person aware of the details, the letters are in line with the ongoing programme to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The government of India has launched the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark India’s freedom struggle. The letters from PM Modi acknowledge the achievements and contribution of the receivers to their respective areas of expertise and acknowledges their connection to India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a person aware of the details, the letters are in line with the ongoing programme to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The government of India has launched the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark India’s freedom struggle. The letters from PM Modi acknowledge the achievements and contribution of the receivers to their respective areas of expertise and acknowledges their connection to India.