Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage at New York event | Watch

Notably, Salman Rushdie's book “The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death, as per the AP report. A bounty of over USD 3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie, while Iran's government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from USD 2.8 million to USD 3.3 million, the report said.

