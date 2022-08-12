12 Aug 2022, 11:45 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Johnson 'appalled' by Rushdie attack
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he was "appalled" by the stabbing of writer Salman Rushdie at a literary event in New York state.
12 Aug 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Salman Rushdie is in surgery
Author Salman Rushdie is in surgery, his agent has confirmed, according to Reuters.
12 Aug 2022, 11:15 PM IST
Salman Rushdie announced release of 15th novel 3 days back
Just three days before he was stabbed on stage at a book event, Salman Rushdie announced the release of his 15th novel Victory City
12 Aug 2022, 11:10 PM IST
I'm shocked and distressed: Neil Gaiman
12 Aug 2022, 11:08 PM IST
Reeling from shock and horror: PEN America on Salman Rushdie attack
PEN America, an advocacy group for freedom of expression of which Rushdie is a former president, said it was "reeling from shock and horror" on what it called an unprecedented attack on a writer in the United States.
"Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered," Suzanne Nossel, PEN's chief executive, said in the statement. Earlier in the morning, Rushdie had emailed her to help with relocating Ukrainian writers seeking refuge, she said.
12 Aug 2022, 11:05 PM IST
Iranian interests section of embassy of Pakistan in Washington refuses to get involved
As per NY Times, a representative for the Iranian interests section at the embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., which diplomatically represents the government of Iran in the United States, declined to comment on the attack. “We are not getting involved in this," the said
12 Aug 2022, 10:58 PM IST
If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked: Taslima Nasreen expresses shock over Rushdie attack
Author Taslima Nasreen expressed shock and wrote, “I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried."
12 Aug 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Salman Rushdie attack: The Booker Prize condemns ‘senseless actions of attacker’
The Booker Prize on Twitter shared, “We are deeply shocked to hear of the brutal and unprovoked attack on Sir Salman Rushdie in New York State today. We condemn the senseless actions of his attacker and send our thoughts and best wishes to Salman."
12 Aug 2022, 10:36 PM IST
Author Neil Gaiman expresses ‘shock and distress’ over attack on friend Salman Rushdie at New York event
English author on Twitter shared, “I'm shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He's a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he's okay."
12 Aug 2022, 10:29 PM IST
‘…Strongest action possible against attacker’: Javed Akhtar condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Salman Rushdie and wrote, “I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic . I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker."
12 Aug 2022, 10:26 PM IST
‘Salman Rushdie is alive and has been transported, airlifted, to safety’: NY Guv
Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York State said, “Salman Rushdie is alive and has been transported, airlifted, to safety... The event moderator was attacked as well; he's getting the care he needs at a local hospital."
12 Aug 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Salman Rushdie attacked, wounded on stage at New York event: Onlookers post pictures online
An onlooker present at the event posted a snap following the attack. The police said that a man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom, an eyewitness said. A State Trooper present at the event took the attacker into custody, according to Reuters report.
12 Aug 2022, 10:02 PM IST
‘Our thoughts are with Salman..’: Governor of New York State thanks New York State Police for swift response
Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul thanked the New York State Police for their swift response, and said, “Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today's attack of author Salman Rushdie. Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation."
12 Aug 2022, 09:56 PM IST
Rushdie suffered stab wound to his neck: New York police
New York police say Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to his neck in on-stage attack, has been airlifted to hospital, according to AP report. As per the New York State Police, “Salman Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody."
12 Aug 2022, 09:54 PM IST
Rushdie attack live updates: Video captures moments after attack
Author Salman Rushdie has been stabbed on stage at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, the video captures moments following the attack
12 Aug 2022, 09:51 PM IST
‘Things can’t get worse for free thinkers in a world..’: Pritish Nandy
Journalist and film maker Pritish Nandy on Twitter shared, “Awful news. Salman Rushdie reportedly stabbed while about to deliver a lecture in New York. Things really can’t get worse for free thinkers in a world where radicals run amuck."
12 Aug 2022, 09:45 PM IST
‘Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked..’: Amitav Ghosh
Author Amitav Ghosh took to Twitter to share, “Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery."
12 Aug 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Author Salman Rushdie attacked, police confirm he was stabbed
Chautauqua County Sheriff's office said "we can confirm there was a stabbing," according to AFP report.
12 Aug 2022, 09:39 PM IST
‘I hope Salman Rushdie is okay’: Author Stephen King
Author Stephen King took to Twitter to write ‘I hope Salman Rushdie is okay’ following the news of attack broke out. "A most horrible event just happened at #chautauquainstitution - Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at #chq2022. The amphitheater is evacuated," one witness said on social media, according to AFP report.
12 Aug 2022, 09:36 PM IST
Author Salman Rushdie attacked, suspect in custody, authorities say
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked onstage at an event in New York. According to CNN report, a suspect is in custody, authorities say. A video footage posted on social media showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County, with police confirming a stabbing while declining to immediately identify the victim.