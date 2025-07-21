Author shares how ChatGPT helped him fix his finances using 'just 7 prompts’, internet is intrigued

Can artificial intelligence help you sort out your finances? For author and entrepreneur Adrian Brambila, the answer is a resounding yes.
In a viral Facebook post, Brambila shared how he turned his money worries into a simple, stress-free system, all by giving ChatGPT his salary breakup and asking for help. What followed was a step-by-step financial plan that didn’t require apps, spreadsheets, or professional advisors.
Brambila’s goal was straightforward: reduce financial anxiety and build a money routine that actually works. “Just 7 prompts and total clarity over my money,” he wrote.
Instead of feeling overwhelmed by budgets and expenses, the AI helped him craft a routine that, in his words, gave him back control of his life. The process involved everything from budgeting and saving to goal tracking and basic investing, customised entirely to his lifestyle.
A key part of the AI-generated plan was the 50/30/20 rule, a popular budgeting method. It recommends allocating:
This rule offers structure without being restrictive, making it ideal for people looking to manage their money without diving deep into complicated spreadsheets.
Brambila’s experiment sparked both interest and conversation online. Many were intrigued by how a free tool like ChatGPT could offer such personalised financial guidance, while others debated the idea of relying on AI for money matters.
Still, for those struggling with money management or looking for a simplified approach, Brambila’s story might be a timely reminder: sometimes, all it takes is the right prompt.