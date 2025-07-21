Author shares how ChatGPT helped him fix his finances using 'just 7 prompts’, internet is intrigued

Can artificial intelligence help you sort out your finances? For author and entrepreneur Adrian Brambila, the answer is a resounding yes.

In a viral Facebook post, Brambila shared how he turned his money worries into a simple, stress-free system, all by giving ChatGPT his salary breakup and asking for help. What followed was a step-by-step financial plan that didn’t require apps, spreadsheets, or professional advisors.

Just 7 prompts and total clarity Brambila’s goal was straightforward: reduce financial anxiety and build a money routine that actually works. “Just 7 prompts and total clarity over my money,” he wrote.

Instead of feeling overwhelmed by budgets and expenses, the AI helped him craft a routine that, in his words, gave him back control of his life. The process involved everything from budgeting and saving to goal tracking and basic investing, customised entirely to his lifestyle.

Here’s what ChatGPT helped him do: Create a zero-based budget, assigning every dollar a purpose

Apply the 50/30/20 rule to divide his monthly income

Design a simple cash flow tracker for monthly spending and earnings

Set monthly savings targets tied to personal goals

Draft a weekly financial check-in to stay consistent

Outline a beginner-friendly investing strategy

Build a monthly system that doesn’t rely on tech tools or paid subscriptions

Brambila described the result as “clarity = peace of mind.” What is the 50/30/20 rule? A key part of the AI-generated plan was the 50/30/20 rule, a popular budgeting method. It recommends allocating:

50% of income to essential expenses (like rent, groceries, and transport)

30% to discretionary spending (such as dining out or hobbies)

20% to savings and debt repayment This rule offers structure without being restrictive, making it ideal for people looking to manage their money without diving deep into complicated spreadsheets.

Social media reacts Brambila’s experiment sparked both interest and conversation online. Many were intrigued by how a free tool like ChatGPT could offer such personalised financial guidance, while others debated the idea of relying on AI for money matters.

Still, for those struggling with money management or looking for a simplified approach, Brambila’s story might be a timely reminder: sometimes, all it takes is the right prompt.