Authorities assess damage caused by Cyclone Ilsa in Western Australia2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Cyclone Ilsa, downgraded to a severe weather system, made landfall in the sparsely populated Pilbara region of Western Australia early on Friday with an intensity rating of 5, the highest.
Emergency authorities in Western Australia on Saturday assessed the damage caused by Cyclone Ilsa that hit the state's northwest and affected several remote communities. The storm is the second extreme weather event this year in the state's northwest.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×