Emergency authorities in Western Australia on Saturday assessed the damage caused by Cyclone Ilsa that hit the state's northwest and affected several remote communities. The storm is the second extreme weather event this year in the state's northwest.

Cyclone Ilsa, downgraded to a severe weather system, made landfall in the sparsely populated Pilbara region of Western Australia early on Friday with an intensity rating of 5, the highest, Reuters reported.

Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Rick Curtis said crews were surveying damage in the "very large area" hit by Ilsa.

“There is a large path of destruction. It’s quite a remote part of Western Australia so getting support services to the area will take some time and effort," Curtis told ABC television, saying there had been damage to some homesteads and station properties in the region.

The cyclone, which set a preliminary Australian record 10-minute sustained wind speed of 218 km per hour (135 mph), missed the world's largest iron ore export hub at Port Hedland, before moving inland.

As the focus shifted to recovery, the federal and state governments on Saturday made emergency payments available to affected residents.

In an official statement with Western Australian counterpart Sue Ellery, Federal Emergency Management Minister Andrew Giles said that the cyclone has impacted on many extremely remote communities and it may take some time to fully understand the full extent of the impact.

Australia's weather forecaster warned of possible severe weather on Saturday in parts of the neighboring Northern Territory, including potential flooding in the outback town of Alice Springs, as the ex-cyclone tracked east.

Ilsa apparently set an Australian record with wind gusts in its path recorded as high as 289 kph (180 mph) at Bedout Island off the Pilbara coast before the island's measuring equipment stopped working, weather bureau manager Todd Smith said. It was not clear whether the equipment malfunctioned or power was cut.

