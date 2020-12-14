Authorities investigating new Covid-19 variant: WHO

There is no evidence the strain behaves differently to existing types of the virus

GENEVA: The World Health Organization is aware of a new variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain, but there is no evidence the strain behaves differently to existing types of the virus, it said on Monday.

"We are aware of this genetic variant reported in 1,000 individuals in England," the WHO's top emergencies expert Mike Ryan told a news briefing in Geneva. "Authorities are looking at its significance. We have seen many variants, this virus evolves and changes over time."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.