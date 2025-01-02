South Korea suffered its worst-ever air disaster last week — as 179 people were killed on board a Jeju Air flight. Preliminary reports indicate the landing gear malfunctioned and failed to deploy — potentially due to a bird strike. No official cause has been given for the crash and investigation remains underway. Experts however noted the rarity of bird strikes leading to the malfunction of key systems on a flight.

“I suspect that the initial reports that have indicated that birdstrike or weather may have been a contributing factor, but to me, that's pretty unlikely that a birdstrike alone would be sufficient to bring down an aircraft or to foresee landing gear not to be able to be operative,” aviation expert Ron Bartsch told the Today show.

He also broached the possibility of there being “something more sinister on board” which led to the engine failure and subsequent crash. Nine News also quoted him as saying that the pilot “would have known the high risk of landing without the availability of reverse thrust or flaps to slow the aircraft”.

Also Read | South Korea police raid Jeju Air, airport over fatal crash

Social media users and former pilots have raised several questions about the incident — with many noting that landing gear failure only happened in case there was ‘catastrophic structural damage’. Investigators are currently examining bird strikes and weather conditions as possible factors for the malfunction.

The Boeing 737-800 had belly-landed at Muan International Airport on Sunday after both engines failed. It hit a cement wall after skidding off the runway and exploded into a fireball. The flight was carrying 181 passengers and crew from Thailand to South Korea when it issued a desperate mayday call at 8:59 am. Reports citing the transport ministry said he had declared “bird strike, bird strike” during this message.

“It isn't common that a bird strike leads to both engines of the plane failing, but it looks like it may have been the case here. A plane can function normally with just one engine…but both could have failed here,” noted Goo Nam-seo — an aerospace professor at the Konkuk University.