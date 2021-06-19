Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aviation industry could return to normal next year: AirAsia Chief

Aviation industry could return to normal next year: AirAsia Chief

Fernandes thinks that will be sorted out by September or October
1 min read . 02:35 PM IST Reuters

  • Tony Fernandes also called for better government policies to avoid disruptions when travel resumed, and decisions on what would be required to open up borders, including documents needed to travel

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Bhd's chief executive officer said the aviation industry could return to normal next year as international borders gradually reopened, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

Tony Fernandes also called for better government policies to avoid disruptions when travel resumed, and decisions on what would be required to open up borders, including documents needed to travel.

"I think that will be sorted out by September or October when we allow interstate travel and some international flying," he was quoted saying in a webinar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

