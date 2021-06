Aviation industry could return to normal next year: AirAsia Chief

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Bhd's chief executive officer said the aviation industry could return to normal next year as international borders gradually reopened, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

"I think that will be sorted out by September or October when we allow interstate travel and some international flying," he was quoted saying in a webinar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

