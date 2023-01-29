Aviation legend Boeing 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version on Tuesday
Boeing's 747, the original and arguably most aesthetic "Jumbo Jet", revolutionized air travel only to see its more than five-decade reign as "Queen of the Skies" ended by more efficient twinjet planes.
