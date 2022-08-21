Award-winning Canada TV anchor loses job over grey hair; uproar ensues2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 04:02 PM IST
Award-winning Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme was allegedly sacked due to her grey hair.
In a two-minute video posted on Twitter last week, Lisa LaFlamme said that she had been let go as the anchor of CTV National News, one of the most watched evening programmes in the country. LaFlamme claimed to have been "blindsided" by the decision to terminate her contract The video has now received over 4.4 million views.