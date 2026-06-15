‘Awkward family gathering’: Trump ‘risks’ attending G7 meeting amid Iran deal talks

An expert likened the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France to an “awkward family gathering...where you have to go to your in-laws, and there’s an uncle that you don’t quite like.”

“No one wants to have a confrontation, even if things get quite passive-aggressive at times,” Max Bergmann, the program director for Europe at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, was quoted by CNN as saying.

“But there’s always the possibility that things might snap, and it might get rather dramatic," he reportedly added.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of the G7 meeting amid the Iran deal talks? ⌵ The G7 meeting is crucial as it brings together world leaders to discuss the US-Iran peace deal, its implications for global energy prices, and regional stability. 2 Why did Trump risk attending the G7 without a finalized deal? ⌵ Trump risked attending the G7 without a finalized deal due to escalating global scrutiny and criticism from other leaders regarding his management of the Iran conflict. 3 How does the US-Iran peace deal impact global energy prices? ⌵ The US-Iran peace deal is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which could stabilize oil supplies and potentially lower high global energy prices caused by the ongoing conflict. 4 What should we expect from the discussions at the G7 summit regarding the Iran deal? ⌵ Discussions at the G7 summit are expected to focus on the interim agreement's feasibility, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the implications for Iran's nuclear program. 5 Should countries involved in the G7 support the US-Iran deal? ⌵ Support for the US-Iran deal among G7 countries is likely aimed at enhancing diplomatic relations, ensuring regional stability, and addressing the economic disruptions caused by the conflict.

G7 meet amid Iran deal talks World leaders are gathering in a French spa town on Monday for a summit of the Group of Seven club of powerful democracies.

The G7 includes France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Syria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Trump's announcement of an agreement that he says will bring an end to the US war against Iran. The deal is yet to be signed.

Trump risked arriving to the lakeside resort of Évian-les-Bains without a deal and under scrutiny from some of the world’s most powerful people, CNN reported.

Trump reached Evian-les-Bains, France, on Monday afternoon for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his management of the roughly 15-week conflict that has led to a surge in global energy prices.

Trump has had sharp disagreement with host French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over failing to consult them before the decision to go to war.

Trump has threatened reprisals, including drawing down US troops in all four countries, all members of the NATO military alliance, for their lack of support.

Also Read | Why Israel is unhappy with US-Iran deal to end war

What to expect at G7 meeting The Iran war was expected to dominate discussions this week among the leaders, each of whom was forced to confront higher energy prices due to the strait’s prolonged closure, according to CNN.