AWS outage explained: Causes, affected services, impact, and recovery efforts- all we know so far

On Monday, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s largest cloud computing platform, experienced a significant outage, impacting millions of users and thousands of businesses worldwide. The disruption affected online services from banks, social media platforms, gaming companies, and more.

Cause of the outage: DNS issue and EC2 internal network failure The outage originated at AWS’s US-EAST-1 data center in northern Virginia, the provider’s oldest and largest site. According to AWS, the problem stemmed from a Domain Name System (DNS) issue that prevented applications from locating the DynamoDB API, a key cloud database used by multiple services. The failure was traced to the EC2 internal network, Amazon’s high-speed network connecting cloud services within its data centers.

Services affected by the AWS outage Several major platforms and apps experienced disruptions, including:

E-commerce & streaming: Amazon, Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Gaming: Roblox, Fortnite, Clash Royale, Clash of Clans

Social media & messaging: Snapchat, Reddit, Signal

Finance & payments: Robinhood, Venmo, Coinbase

Transport: Lyft

Education & AI tools: Duolingo, Perplexity

Downdetector reported over 9,300 user complaints in the early afternoon, highlighting the scale of the disruption. Some services, like Reddit and Roblox, largely stabilized, while others, including Snapchat, Venmo, and Duolingo, continued to experience intermittent issues.

Recovery efforts and current status AWS began gradual recovery after more than nine hours of disruption. While connectivity has largely improved, some applications may still experience slower responses or elevated error rates. Amazon confirmed that multiple AWS services in the East Coast region had been impacted and continues to monitor network health.

Also Read | Amazon suffers outage hitting Coinbase, Snapchat and much of the internet

Why it matters AWS supports a third of the global cloud market and powers critical infrastructure for businesses, governments, and consumers. Outages at AWS can ripple across industries, affecting e-commerce, finance, education, AI services, and entertainment worldwide.