AWS outage explained: Causes, affected services, impact, and recovery efforts- all we know so far

On Monday, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s largest cloud computing platform, experienced a significant outage, impacting millions of users and thousands of businesses worldwide. The disruption affected online services from banks, social media platforms, gaming companies, and more.
The outage originated at AWS’s US-EAST-1 data center in northern Virginia, the provider’s oldest and largest site. According to AWS, the problem stemmed from a Domain Name System (DNS) issue that prevented applications from locating the DynamoDB API, a key cloud database used by multiple services. The failure was traced to the EC2 internal network, Amazon’s high-speed network connecting cloud services within its data centers.
Several major platforms and apps experienced disruptions, including:
E-commerce & streaming: Amazon, Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Gaming: Roblox, Fortnite, Clash Royale, Clash of Clans
Social media & messaging: Snapchat, Reddit, Signal
Finance & payments: Robinhood, Venmo, Coinbase
Transport: Lyft
Education & AI tools: Duolingo, Perplexity
Downdetector reported over 9,300 user complaints in the early afternoon, highlighting the scale of the disruption. Some services, like Reddit and Roblox, largely stabilized, while others, including Snapchat, Venmo, and Duolingo, continued to experience intermittent issues.
AWS began gradual recovery after more than nine hours of disruption. While connectivity has largely improved, some applications may still experience slower responses or elevated error rates. Amazon confirmed that multiple AWS services in the East Coast region had been impacted and continues to monitor network health.
AWS supports a third of the global cloud market and powers critical infrastructure for businesses, governments, and consumers. Outages at AWS can ripple across industries, affecting e-commerce, finance, education, AI services, and entertainment worldwide.
The AWS outage highlights the vulnerability of global digital infrastructure and the dependence of modern businesses on a few major cloud providers. While services are largely recovering, the incident serves as a reminder of the critical role cloud computing plays in our daily lives and the importance of resilient systems.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.