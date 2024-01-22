Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: Here's is Pakistan's first reaction
Pakistan in its first reaction to the event the country's foreign office said in a statement that the consecration ceremony is 'indicative of India's growing majoritarianism'
The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla took place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.
