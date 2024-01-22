Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: Here's is Pakistan's first reaction

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla took place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Pakistan in its first reaction to the event the country's foreign office said in a statement that the consecration ceremony is "indicative of India's growing majoritarianism.'

“Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalization of the Indian Muslims," it said.

“The rising tide of ‘Hindutva’ ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace. The Chief Ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record as citing the Babri Mosque’s demolition or inauguration of the ‘Ram Temple’ as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan," it further said.

"The international community should take cognizance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India. The United Nations and other relevant international organizations should play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from extremist groups and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of the minorities in India, it ended.

