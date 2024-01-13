Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Mauritius grants two-hour break for Hindu public officials on 22 January
The Mauritius government has reportedly sanctioned two hour break for public officials of Hindu faith
Amid the growing public anticipation in India around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, later this month, the Mauritian government announced the grant of two hours of special break for practising Hindu public officers on January 22 to enable them to participate in local events marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in the Indian temple town.