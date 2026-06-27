Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust 'shocked' by donations row, confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resignations

Allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have escalated into a major controversy. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said it is “shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened” by recent incidents reported at the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The trust also confirmed that it has received the resignation of Champat Rai.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) Ayodhya issues a press statement, adding, “We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees. Resignations have been received from Champat Rai, General Secretary, and Anil Mishra, Trustee, of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust). The Trust will deliberate on this matter in its upcoming meeting. The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over items—such as silver bricks and jewelry—to Trust officials for offering to Lord Ram that these items are safe and fully accounted for. We assure everyone that we will take measures to prevent any such unfortunate situation from arising in the future…”

In violation of rules, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, the former driver of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, held keys to several 'hundis' (donation boxes), they said, PTI reported.

"Many 'hundis' were there. So cash received in those hundis whose keys were with Tinnu was swindled apparently due to laxity in implementing the SOPs. The exact modus operandi is still being established," a source said.

Digvijaya seeks FIR and arrest of Champat Rai Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday demanded the registration of an FIR and arrest of Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in donations received at the temple in Ayodhya.

He alleged that the BJP, RSS, and VHP "bear full responsibility for this episode, but they are trying to shield the accused".

"Those who believe in the religion, Sanatan Dharma, and Lord Ram will not tolerate this theft and looting. The entire accountability and responsibility for this lies with the BJP, RSS, and VHP," he added.

Responding to a question, Singh said Champat Rai, vice president of the VHP, and Anil Mishra should be arrested.

A court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29.

"In total, ₹79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)