Azerbaijan accuses India of blocking SCO membership in ‘revenge’ over Pakistan ties

Azerbaijan has accused India of taking “revenge” against it on international platforms due to Baku’s strong ties with Pakistan. According to a Turkish news outlet, Daily Sabah, the allegation comes after India reportedly blocked Azerbaijan’s bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Advertisement

Azerbaijani media criticised India’s move, calling it a violation of “multilateral diplomacy,” and linked it to Baku’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, targeting and destroying nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). All subsequent Indian retaliatory actions against Pakistani offensives have since been conducted under the banner of Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin, China, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Pakistan on what he described as a military “victory” over India earlier this year.

Advertisement

According to the report, despite India's actions on global forums, Azerbaijan would continue to prioritise its “brotherhood” with Islamabad.

India's ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to be strained, largely due to both countries consistently backing Pakistan and criticising India’s stance on issues related to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Major Indian travel firms, including EaseMyTrip, suspended tour packages to the country, while others called off upcoming trips. The boycott also caused a noticeable drop in business activity, with several trading groups halting their transactions.

Advertisement

During his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan would continue to prioritize its 'brotherhood' with Islamabad.

He congratulated Aliyev on the progress made toward a resolution. President Aliyev emphasised that achieving peace with Armenia is crucial for lasting stability in the South Caucasus. The peace agreement between the two nations was signed with the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump.