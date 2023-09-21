Azerbaijan claims control of Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenian forces agree to lay down arms3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Azerbaijan on Wednesday claimed full control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region after local Armenian forces agreed to lay down their weapons following the latest outbreak of fighting in the decades-long separatist conflict. The attack left "at least 200 killed and more than 400 wounded", Nagorno-Karabakh separatist official Gegham Stepanyan said.