Azerbaijan Airlines flight, traveling from Baku to Grozny, may have been brought down by Russian air defense systems, according to statements from US and Azerbaijani officials. The crash, which occurred on December 27, resulted in 38 fatalities and left 29 others injured.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby stated that there were early indications pointing to the possibility that Russian air defense systems were involved, though he refrained from providing further details due to the ongoing investigation. His remarks echoed those of Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashan Nabiyev, who suggested that the plane may have been hit by an external weapon, based on expert analysis and witness accounts.

Nabiyev confirmed that preliminary expert conclusions pointed to external impact, and further investigation would determine the type of weapon used.

Passengers and crew survivor described hearing loud noises and explosions during the flight. Flight attendant Aydan Rahimli recounted hearing a bang, followed by the release of oxygen masks, while colleague Zulfugar Asadov sustained a severe injury. Other survivors also reported hearing explosions before the plane crashed.

The aircraft, which had been circling over Grozny in thick fog, was en route to Kazakhstan when it lost control during a landing attempt.

Russian aviation officials, including Dmitry Yadrov of Rosaviatsia, attributed the incident to Ukrainian drones targeting Grozny, leading to air traffic disruptions. However, aviation experts noted holes in the plane’s tail section, raising questions about potential air defense fire from Russia.

Also Read | Azerbaijan Airlines flight crash: Survivors report loud bangs and oxygen loss

Azerbaijan Airlines has attributed the crash to “physical and technical interference” but did not specify further details. The airline has since suspended flights to several Russian airports. Meanwhile, Russia’s Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the speculation, emphasizing that the cause of the crash will be determined by investigators.

Also Read | Azerbaijan Airlines: Video shows passengers praying just before tragic crash