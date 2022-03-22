BA.2 covid variant cases spike in US, UK: 10 updates

The omicron subvariant BA.2 is continuing to gain ground in the US, according to Covid-19 tests sequenced over the last two weeks. Helix, a San Diego-based genomics firm, now estimates that 50% to 70% of all Covid cases nationwide are BA.2. Data from the U.K. — where BA.2 has already caused cases to spike — show the country’s rise in infections began around the same time that BA.2 surpassed the 50% mark of overall cases.

