BA.2 covid variant cases spike in US, UK: 10 updates
2 min read.09:17 AM ISTAgencies
Cases are beginning to climb in New York City, where BA.2 accounts for a larger share of cases than in other parts of the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The omicron subvariant BA.2 is continuing to gain ground in the US, according to Covid-19 tests sequenced over the last two weeks. Helix, a San Diego-based genomics firm, now estimates that 50% to 70% of all Covid cases nationwide are BA.2. Data from the U.K. — where BA.2 has already caused cases to spike — show the country’s rise in infections began around the same time that BA.2 surpassed the 50% mark of overall cases.
Here are 10 updates:
Covid-19 is again surging in Western Europe due to a "perfect storm" of governments lifting restrictions, waning immunity and the more contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant, experts said Monday.
Lawrence Young, a virologist at Britain's University of Warwick, said the rising cases in Europe were due to a combination -- "a perfect storm" -- of three factors: the lifting of restrictions, waning immunity after vaccination and BA.2.
So far, the omicron subvariant BA.2 appears to be no more severe than the initial omicron strain, but there’s concern about its ability to reinfect people and its links to long Covid.
Cases are still dropping overall in the U.S., but some health experts are worried that decline won’t last for long. Already, cases are beginning to climb in New York City, where BA.2 accounts for a larger share of cases than in other parts of the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Europe faces a spike in covid cases, accelerated by the emergence of the more-transmissible BA.2 omicron strain, say experts.
Germany is now setting fresh records for infection rates almost daily, while Austria has also reached new highs and cases in the Netherlands have doubled since lifting curbs on Feb. 25.
Most authorities have shrugged off the surge however, showing little appetite to re-impose curbs after easing measures just a few weeks ago. Germany has stuck with plans to let most nationwide restrictions expire.
Austria last week suspended a law that made coronavirus vaccinations mandatory, stepping back from one of Europe’s strictest measures. In France, millions of high school students and teachers ditched masks for the first time in almost two years last week.
US government advisers will meet early next month to discuss the use of additional Covid-19 booster shots as states and companies lower prevention safeguards such as masking and work at home.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet April 6, with the FDA calling the meeting for help deciding which populations, such as the elderly or immunocompromised, might need boosters, and when they should be administered.
