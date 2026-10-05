BA295 flight crisis nothing now: 5 British Airways emergencies from the past; crisis and survival stories

British Airways flight BA295 returned to Heathrow after a cabin pressure problem on 5 October. The Boeing 777-200ER was flying from London to Chicago when trouble developed over Ireland.

Flight tracking showed a descent from 36,000 feet to 9,000 feet in roughly 7 minutes. The crew issued emergency code 7700 and turned back towards London. Descending helped the aircraft reach a height where additional oxygen was no longer required. It landed safely at Heathrow.

The incident reminds us of 5 earlier British Airways emergencies, involving damaged aircraft, intrusions and engine failures. Take a look.

June 1990: Cockpit windscreen failure

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the emergency faced by British Airways Flight BA295? ⌵ British Airways Flight BA295 faced a cabin pressure problem that prompted the crew to initiate an emergency descent from 36,000 feet to 9,000 feet before returning to Heathrow. 2 Why did Flight BA295 declare an emergency over Ireland? ⌵ Flight BA295 declared an emergency due to a loss of cabin pressure, necessitating a rapid descent to ensure passenger safety and breathable air. 3 How did the crew of Flight BA295 manage the cabin pressure issue? ⌵ The crew of Flight BA295 managed the cabin pressure issue by executing a controlled descent to a lower altitude where additional oxygen was no longer required. 4 What does the 7700 emergency code signify for Flight BA295? ⌵ The 7700 emergency code signifies a general emergency, alerting air traffic controllers that the aircraft required immediate assistance but did not specify the nature of the emergency. 5 Should passengers be concerned about cabin pressure issues on flights like BA295? ⌵ While cabin pressure issues can be serious, commercial airlines like British Airways are trained for such emergencies, and safety measures are in place to ensure passenger safety.

On 10 June 1990, Flight 5390 departed Birmingham for Malaga. Around 13 minutes later, the cockpit windscreen blew out while climbing over Oxfordshire.

The BAC One-Eleven was at about 17,300 feet when the cabin suddenly lost pressure. Captain Tim Lancaster was pulled partly through the cockpit window. Flight attendant Nigel Ogden grabbed his legs while colleagues helped hold him securely.

Co-pilot Alastair Atcheson landed the British Airways aircraft at Southampton despite fierce wind and noise. Lancaster survived frostbite, fractures and shock. Everyone aboard survived. The windscreen had been fitted using bolts that were slightly too small.

June 1982: Volcanic ash encounter On 24 June 1982, Flight 009 was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Perth. Its Boeing 747 entered volcanic ash from Indonesia's Mount Galunggung.

The ash damaged cockpit windows and caused all four engines to stop working. The aircraft lost height while fumes entered the cabin.

After leaving the ash cloud, the crew restarted three engines. They landed at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma airport despite damaged windows. All 263 people aboard survived.

December 2000: Passenger enters cockpit On 29 December 2000, Flight 2069 was travelling from London Gatwick to Nairobi. A passenger forced his way into the Boeing 747's cockpit at 35,000 feet.

He interfered with the controls, causing a steep descent of around 6,000 feet. Passengers were thrown around, and several suffered injuries.

Captain William Hagan, First Officer Phil Watson and others overpowered the intruder. The crew regained control, and the British Airways flight landed safely in Nairobi.

Also Read | British Airways flight declares emergency over Ireland after descent: Report

January 2008: Engine power loss On 17 January 2008, Flight 38 approached Heathrow after travelling from Beijing. Its Boeing 777 suffered power problems in both engines at around 600 feet.

The aircraft landed hard on grass before Runway 27L. Its landing gear collapsed, and the aircraft suffered severe damage.

Investigators linked restricted fuel flow to ice in the equipment, exchanging heat between fuel and oil. The crew cleared the airport's perimeter fence before landing. All 152 occupants survived, and passengers were evacuated.

September 2015: Fire during takeoff On 8 September 2015, Flight 2276 prepared to depart Las Vegas for London Gatwick. Its Boeing 777 suffered a major left-engine failure during the takeoff run.

Engine debris damaged fuel tanks, triggering a fire around the left wing and aircraft body. The pilots stopped the takeoff, and crew members evacuated everyone using emergency slides.