'Babies murdered, burned by Hamas monsters': Israel shares photos amid war

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains visuals and information that may be distressing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israel released several horrifying photos on Thursday amid an escalating war with Palestine. The pictures – purportedly of babies killed by Hamas extremists – were also shown to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to "crush" Hamas after a surprise attack on Saturday left thousands dead and injured.

“Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken….These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS," the Prime Minister's office tweeted.

The distressing visuals showed a dead baby in a body bag while a second image other showed the charred remains of another infant.

Unverified reports over the past few days have accused Hamas of 'beheading babies' and executing handcuffed civilians. While the assertions came from government officials – including IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Conricus – there was extensive back-and-forth on the matter with no clear confirmation from the Israeli government.

“It’s hard to find the right words. It’s beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine…A baby, an infant, riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded. Young people burned alive in their cars… I could go on, but it’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way…Every day, the world is seeing new evidence of the depravity and the inhumanity of Hamas," The Guardian quoted Blinken as saying.

Local media reports indicate that the death toll since Hamas' October 7 attack has now risen to 1,300 with around 3300 people injured. This includes 28 individuals in critical condition and 350 in serious condition. The fate of approximately 150 others remains unclear after they were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

