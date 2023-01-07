British Royal Prince Harry in his much-talked about memoir ‘Spare' while sharing details about the fallout between his wife Meghan Markle and Prince William's wife Kate Middleton. In the memoir, he had said that both were driven apart by fights over bridesmaid dresses, Easter gifts, and other issues.
Remembering his wedding days of Sussex in 2018, Prince Harry wrote that Meghan Markle upset Kate Middleton over comments about her having a "baby brain" while she was pregnant.
Harry claimed that the discomfort between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle began when the latter was being introduced to the royal family, reported Hindustan Times.
Sharing another awkward situation, Harry in his memoir mentioned an incident when Meghan Markle seemed to surprise Kate Middleton by asking for a lip-gloss before their attendance at the first Royal Foundation forum summit in 2018.
He continued to write that Kate Middleton searched her bag before offering Meghan Markle her lip-gloss but when Meghan used the gloss, Kate made a "disgusted" face.
Harry also noted that Kate Middleton messaged Meghan Markle only days before their wedding and said she had a problem with her daughter Charlotte's bridesmaid dress.
He added that Kate discussed all the problems she had as she thought that Charlotte's dress was too big and described how the young Princess was crying after she tried it on, which stressed Meghan Markle very much and she sobbed for a long time.
