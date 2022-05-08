Baby dinosaurs on the beach? Viral video leaves netizens confused. Watch here

Baby dinosaurs on the beach? Viral video leaves netizens confused. Watch here2 min read . 03:31 PM IST
A 14 second video shows what looks like ‘baby dinosaurs’- young long-necked dinosaur species sauropods- running towards the sea.
Even as the world reels from the Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer that was released a few weeks ago, netizens have been left shocked with a video that shows ‘baby dinosaurs’ running across a beach.
Did Colin Trevorrow, Chris Pratt and the team leaves the locks open?
Read below to find out.
A short video of 14 seconds shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with a caption, “This took me a few seconds," has gained traction on social media.
The video shows what looks like ‘baby dinosaurs’ like creatures- young long-necked dinosaur species sauropods- running towards the sea.
“That is so good. Lol. Took me a few too," a user commented on the post.
Watch the video here
However, netizens also quickly pointed out that it wasn't a group of dinosaurs.
“Coatis, also known as coatimundis, are members of the family Procyonidae. They are diurnal mammals native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. The name "coatimundi" comes from the Tupian languages of Brazil, where it means "lone coati," a user tweeted with a description of these creatures.
The video has received over 9.8 million views and over 47,000 likes on Twitter.
“I showed this to my 9-year-old son and it took him a few seconds to figure out what's going on. Took me a million years that's the effect of watching Jurassic movies all your life," a third user commented.
Adult coatis' range in size from 33 to 69 cm (13 to 27 in) in length from head to tail tip, which can be as long as their bodies. Coatis are around the size of a large house cat, measuring about 30 cm (12 in) tall at the shoulder and weighing between 2 and 8 kg (4.4 and 17.6 lb).
Coatis, like raccoons and bears, have paws that resemble those of a bear or a raccoon, and walk plantigrade (on the soles of their feet, as humans).
