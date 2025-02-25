Back to battle: How amputee Ukrainian soldiers are returning to war against Russia with artificial limbs

Ukrainian troops have lost limbs in combat, but prosthetics are helping them return to the front lines. Driven by duty, camaraderie, and unwavering resilience, these amputee soldiers are defying expectations, proving that war’s devastation cannot break their spirit. For many soldiers, the battlefield is a place they never hope to leave behind as Ukraine continues to resist Russia’s advances.

As Ukraine faces mounting challenges—both militarily and diplomatically—these fighters are not just reclaiming their roles but reinforcing their commitment to the cause, despite the sacrifices they have already made.

Advertisement

With the aid of new prosthetics, many wounded Ukrainian soldiers refuse to let their injuries define them.

Intelligence officer Andrii Rubliuk, who lost both arms and a leg, embraces the challenge of fighting again, proving resilience can defy physical limitations. Drone operator Maksym Vysotskyi, after losing his leg to a land mine, found solace in returning to duty, leading nighttime drone missions. Former combat medic Capt. Oleksandr Puzikov, now a war psychologist, helps others cope with trauma while battling his own phantom pain. Infantryman-turned-navigator Oleksandr Zhalinskyi, who lost an arm in an artillery strike, adapted to a new role, guiding evacuations. These soldiers embody unyielding determination, showing that war may take their limbs, but not their will to fight.

These men, driven by duty amid Ukraine’s dire wartime outlook, are part of the 380,000 war-wounded identified by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Since the war began, 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, with tens of thousands missing or in captivity.

Advertisement

Know about these Ukrainian soldiers, despite life-altering injuries, have returned to service, finding new purpose in the fight for their country.

Andrii Rubliuk – fighting without limbs After losing both arms and a leg in an explosion, Ukrainian intelligence officer Andrii Rubliuk was determined to return to combat. Now, with prosthetic limbs, he continues to serve. “Fighting with arms and legs is something anyone can do. Fighting without them—that’s a challenge.”

Andrii Rubliuk, a senior sergeant with a Ukrainian intelligence unit who lost both arms and a leg in combat, holds a rifle during military training near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Advertisement

Maksym Vysotskyi – A leg lost, a mission continued Drone operator Maksym Vysotskyi lost his leg to a land mine in 2023 but returned to service within months. “It felt like returning home,” he says. Now, he commands a drone team on nighttime missions. “You need to come out of this not as someone broken by war, but as someone they tried to break—but couldn’t.”

Capt.

Maksym Vysotskyi, a Ukrainian drone unit commander who lost a leg after stepping on a mine, watches as soldiers load a drone into a car after a test flight in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Advertisement

Oleksandr Puzikov – From Combat Medic to Psychologist

Oleksandr Puzikov, a captain with Ukraine’s 127th brigade who lost an arm in a Russian mortar attack, trains at a gym in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Severely wounded in battle, Capt. Oleksandr Puzikov now serves as a war psychologist, helping soldiers cope with trauma. Phantom limb pain haunts him, but he remains committed: “As long as the war continues, I won’t leave—I’ll help in any way I can.”

Advertisement

Oleksandr Zhalinskyi – Adapting to a new role After losing his right arm to an artillery strike, Oleksandr Zhalinskyi transitioned from infantry to a navigator-driver, identifying safe evacuation routes. “At first, I didn’t like this job,” he admits, but he has since embraced it. He also has post-war plans—opening a pub named Amputated Conscience.

Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Zhalinskyi of the Azov brigade, who serves as a navigator for evacuation missions after losing his right arm in battle, holds up a rifle in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Advertisement

(With AP inputs)