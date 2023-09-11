‘Back to normalcy,’ Brazil hopes for Russia-Ukraine war's end by next G20 Summit

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Monday expressed his wish for the Russia-Ukraine war to conclude and for a return to normalcy when the next G20 Summit in Brazil begins.

As reported by ANI, Lula said, “I do not know the reason why President Putin and Xi Jinping did not participate here but I will invite them and I hope that they will come to Brazil and participate in the Summit. I hope that when we open the Summit in Brazil, the war has ended and we are back to normal times."

Luna further added, “I would like to congratulate India for organising the Summit exceptionally well. We have received great warmth from the Indian people. Brazil has the conditions to be the host country of G20 next year. We want to use many cities in Brazil to organise a great number of events there."

The G20 Summit in New Delhi concluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over a ceremonial gavel to Brazil, signifying the transition of the bloc's presidency. "I want to congratulate Brazil's president and my friend Lula da Silva, and hand over the presidency's gavel to him," the PM said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Brazilian President said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in Brazil if he attends the Group of 20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro next year, Reuters reported.

Interviewed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Delhi by news show Firstpost, Lula said Putin would be invited to next year's event, adding that he himself planned to attend a BRICS bloc of developing nations meeting due in Russia before the Rio meeting.

"I believe that Putin can go easily to Brazil," Lula said. “What I can say to you is that if I'm president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there's no way he will be arrested."

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces have engaged in war crimes, or forcibly taken Ukrainian children.

Brazil is part of the Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC). However, there has been no immediate response from Lula's office when asked for a comment.

Over the weekend, the G20 countries issued a joint statement that refrained from explicitly condemning Russia for its actions in the Ukraine conflict. Instead, the statement emphasized the importance of all nations refraining from using force to acquire territory.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, connecting him to the war crime of forcibly displacing hundreds of Ukrainian children to another country.

Putin's indictment by the ICC while he is still in office marks only the third instance in which a sitting head of state has faced such charges, following Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi.

However, if we look at the track record of his predecessors who faced similar accusations from the ICC, it appears that the arrest warrant is unlikely to yield immediate results. In the case of Muammar Gaddafi, the charges against him were dropped after he was ousted and killed in 2011. Similarly, Omar al-Bashir remained in power for another ten years following his indictment in 2009 for genocide in Darfur.

(With inputs from agencies)