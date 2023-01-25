‘Backdoor to immigration’: Suella Braverman planning to cut UK's post-study student visa2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:19 PM IST
- The new Graduate Visa route allowed overseas students to stay in the UK and look for jobs and gain experience even without the requirement of a specific job offer
As India and the United Kingdom negotiate their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Home Secretary of the UK Suella Braverman is mulling over the idea to cut the period of stay allowed for an overseas student under a post-study visa route. Braverman is planning to reform the Graduate Visa route which will require overseas students to obtain a work visa after getting a skilled job or leave UK in 6 months.
