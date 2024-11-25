Backlash against Chinese steel gives preview of Trump trade tensions

Beyond steel, China’s exports have been going strong in the past year, helping to offset the housing woes. But ultimately, similar pushbacks from other countries might put a dent in its export growth. Europe and the U.S., for example, have already put high tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, and all this is before Trump’s tariff onslaught. Many Chinese goods that can’t find their way to the U.S. might start to flood the rest of the world, triggering further backlash.