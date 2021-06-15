Back-to-back rebukes of China mark a turning point

To blunt foreign criticism of its policies in the past, China has effectively relied on the lure of its massive market. Increasingly, however, Chinese leaders’ message is failing to resonate, in part because of how quickly Beijing has acted to make its market inaccessible, most recently in a dispute with Australia. “Economic success is not going to get them the plaudits that they crave," said Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser in Washington at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.