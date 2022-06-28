Bacon scented perfume? Many have mixed emotions about this. How Twitter reacts

Bacon scented perfume? Many have mixed emotions about this. How Twitter reacts2 min read . 06:18 PM IST
If you like chocolate, you might enjoy smelling like it. But in case, you are a bacon lover, would you like to be smelled like meat? Many have mixed feelings about this.
Celebrating its 100th year anniversary, Tyson-owned Wright Brand released a new bacon-scented fragrance - Wright N°100 - last week.
A press release regarding the same mentioned, the gender-neutral scent was created in collaboration with Ann Gottlieb, who has helped develop fragrances for clients like Britney Spears, Victoria's Secret and Calvin Klein.
The perfume is priced at $19.22 at Wright100.com.
Clarifying this, the company said, the scent isn't pure bacon: Wright N°100 features notes of bacon, applewood, bergamot, white patchouli, sandalwood and maple syrup.
The scent also features a note of Mousse de Saxe, a combination of leather and vanilla popular in 1922, as a nod to the brand's founding year.
On why this fragrance is unique, Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand, told CNN, "One of the things that makes Wright Brand bacon special is that it's real wood-smoked so we thought why not bottle up our signature real wood-smoked aroma to expand the sensory experience of our bacon."
"One of the things that makes Wright Brand bacon special is that it's real wood-smoked so we thought why not bottle up our signature real wood-smoked aroma to expand the sensory experience of our bacon," Tharp said.
One said, Bacon lovers everywhere here’s a perfume for you. Now you can not only eat bacon but smell like it all day long bacon I can only imagine the things that one will attract with that perfume.
So on the one hand, I love this and would totally wear it. On the flip side, I see a lot that could go wrong, because there’s a lot of wild animals who would love it too. It’s a genuine dilemma, said another.
Wright Brand was launched in 1922 in Vernon, Texas, and was acquired by Tyson Foods corporation in 2001.
