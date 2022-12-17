Bad weather affecting the tone of your tweets? What study shows

A ‘depressive’ weather could also affect the tweets that are shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, a new study conducted by Kelton Minor, a postdoctoral research scientist at Columbia University, has shown. Bad weather, or weather with no sunshine and constant rain is often seen to affect the mood and productivity of people. Now it shows that bad weather also affects the tonality and vibes of a tweet posted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}