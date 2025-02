BAFTA Awards 2025: Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro lead red carpet glam | In Pictures 2025 BAFTA Awards brought a dazzling display of fashion and star power to London, as Hollywood’s finest graced the red carpet ahead of the prestigious ceremony. Leading the night’s glam were Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande, each turning heads with their stunning ensembles. Livemint US actor Monica Barbaro poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)( AFP ) Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) US actor Monica Barbaro poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) US actor Adrien Brody poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) US actor Demi Moore poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) French-US actor Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) British actor Vanessa Kirby poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) US actress Mikey Madison poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) British actor Hugh Grant and Swedish TV producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) US actress Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) US singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) US singer and actor Vanessa Williams poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) US DJ The Blessed Madonna poses with a fan that reads "this machine kills fascists" on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. World News Business News BAFTA Awards 2025: Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro lead red carpet glam | In Pictures More Less Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh! Enter Mobile Number Employment Type Salaried Self-Employed Business Apply Now Most Active Stocks Market Snapshot Top Gainers

