BAFTA Awards Winners: Oppenheimer dominates with seven trophies, see full list here
Oppenheimer clinched top honours, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.
On a triumphant evening at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, Christopher Nolan's epic movie "Oppenheimer" claimed the spotlight, securing a total of seven awards. The film centred around the creation of the atomic bomb, delivered a powerful statement ahead of the upcoming Oscars.