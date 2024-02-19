On a triumphant evening at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, Christopher Nolan's epic movie "Oppenheimer" claimed the spotlight, securing a total of seven awards. The film centred around the creation of the atomic bomb, delivered a powerful statement ahead of the upcoming Oscars.

"Oppenheimer" clinched top honours, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Murphy portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned US theoretical physicist often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb," grappling with the repercussions of his creation.

The movie, which has already grossed over $1 billion, previously triumphed at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, solidifying its frontrunner status for the upcoming Oscars.

Cillian Murphy, in his first BAFTA win, expressed gratitude to Nolan for recognizing his potential, stating, "seeing something in me I probably didn't see myself." The actor, collecting the award at London's Royal Festival Hall, described the success as "mind-blowing" and admitted to being both thrilled and a little shocked.

For Robert Downey Jr., it marked his second BAFTA win, with his previous accolade coming 31 years ago for playing Charlie Chaplin. Upon receiving the award, the US star humorously recounted Nolan's advice to adopt an understated approach in his role, aiming to restore "my dwindling credibility."

Success for "Poor Things"

The surreal dark comedy "Poor Things" had a successful night too, securing five awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Stone, who also won in 2017 for "La La Land," delivered a no-holds-barred performance in the film, portraying a Victorian reanimated corpse brought back to life.

BAFTA president Prince William represented Britain's royal family at the ceremony.

Here's the Full List of Winners at the 77th BAFTAs:

Best film: Winner — Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Outstanding British film: Winner — The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Winner — Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Best film not in the English language: Winner — The Zone of Interest

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

Best Documentary: Winner — 20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Best animated film: Winner — The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Director: Winner - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay: Winner — Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Best adapted screenplay: Winner — American Fiction

All of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best leading actress: Winner — Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best leading actor: Winner — Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress: Winner — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best supporting actor: Winner — Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best casting: Winner — The Holdovers

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography: Winner — Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing: Winner — Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best costume design: Winner — Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hair: Winner — Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best original score: Winner — Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design: Winner — Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best sound: Winner — The Zone of Interest

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Best special visual effects: Winner — Poor Things

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best British short animation: Winner — Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Best British short film: Winner — Jellyfish and Lobster

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public): Winner — Mia McKenna-Bruce

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Sophie Wilde

(With inputs from AFP)

