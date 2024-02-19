On a triumphant evening at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, Christopher Nolan's epic movie "Oppenheimer" claimed the spotlight, securing a total of seven awards. The film centred around the creation of the atomic bomb, delivered a powerful statement ahead of the upcoming Oscars.
"Oppenheimer" clinched top honours, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Murphy portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned US theoretical physicist often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb," grappling with the repercussions of his creation.
The movie, which has already grossed over $1 billion, previously triumphed at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, solidifying its frontrunner status for the upcoming Oscars.
Cillian Murphy, in his first BAFTA win, expressed gratitude to Nolan for recognizing his potential, stating, "seeing something in me I probably didn't see myself." The actor, collecting the award at London's Royal Festival Hall, described the success as "mind-blowing" and admitted to being both thrilled and a little shocked.
For Robert Downey Jr., it marked his second BAFTA win, with his previous accolade coming 31 years ago for playing Charlie Chaplin. Upon receiving the award, the US star humorously recounted Nolan's advice to adopt an understated approach in his role, aiming to restore "my dwindling credibility."
Success for "Poor Things"
The surreal dark comedy "Poor Things" had a successful night too, securing five awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Stone, who also won in 2017 for "La La Land," delivered a no-holds-barred performance in the film, portraying a Victorian reanimated corpse brought back to life.
BAFTA president Prince William represented Britain's royal family at the ceremony.
Here's the Full List of Winners at the 77th BAFTAs:
Best film: Winner — Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Outstanding British film: Winner — The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Winner — Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)
Best film not in the English language: Winner — The Zone of Interest
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Best Documentary: Winner — 20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Best animated film: Winner — The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Director: Winner - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay: Winner — Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Best adapted screenplay: Winner — American Fiction
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best leading actress: Winner — Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Best leading actor: Winner — Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best supporting actress: Winner — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best supporting actor: Winner — Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best casting: Winner — The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography: Winner — Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing: Winner — Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best costume design: Winner — Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best makeup and hair: Winner — Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best original score: Winner — Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best production design: Winner — Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best sound: Winner — The Zone of Interest
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Best special visual effects: Winner — Poor Things
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best British short animation: Winner — Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British short film: Winner — Jellyfish and Lobster
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public): Winner — Mia McKenna-Bruce
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde
(With inputs from AFP)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!