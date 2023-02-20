At the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2023 on Sunday, the Princes and Princess of Wales were among the list of special guests that walked on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Although the royal pair of Prince William and Catherine (Kate) Elizabeth Middleton are regulars at BAFTA awards, this year’s iteration marks their return to the awards after a two-year hiatus and the first since being given the new titles. The duo were given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III after he acceded to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not appear in 2022 due to ‘diary constraints’. The royal couple missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip.

The Princess of Wales opted for a monochromatic outfit, wearing a white flowing one-shoulder gown, designed by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. She added an extended sleeve detail of black opera colour.

According to Bazaar fashion magazine, Kate's outfit was a slightly modified version of the same gown she wore back in 2019.

This time Kate wore her hair sleek and straight, accessorising with a black clutch and a bold pair of floral chandelier earrings from Zara.

Prince William sported a double-breasted velvet jacket and a bow tie, coordinating with his wife's black and white look.

Prince William has been president of the BAFTA since 2010 and regularly attends events to promote the British film industry.

The annual BAFTA Film Awards are Britain's highest honours for films. The ceremony was hosted by actor and former Oscar nominee Richard E Grant and TV personality Alison Hammond. This year "All Quiet on the Western Front" won the "BEST FILM" award while "The Banshees of Inisherin" bagged the "OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM". Edward Berger, "All Quiet on the Western Front" won the 'BEST DIRECTOR' award. Cate Blanchett, "Tár" and Austin Butler, "Elvis" earned the 'BEST ACTRESS' and 'BEST ACTOR' at 76th EE BAFTA Awards in 2023, respectively.