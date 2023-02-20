BAFTA: Princess of Wales brings royal glamour on the red carpet
- The Princess of Wales opted for a monochromatic outfit, wearing a white flowing one-shoulder gown
- Prince William sported a double-breasted velvet jacket and a bow tie
At the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2023 on Sunday, the Princes and Princess of Wales were among the list of special guests that walked on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
