BAFTA TV Awards 2023: A look at full list of nominations

BAFTA TV Awards 2023: A look at full list of nominations2 min read . 10:08 AM IST
BAFTA TV Awards will take place on May 14 at the Royal Festival Hall. Check out the complete list of nominees here.
BAFTA has announced the nominees for its TV Awards, which will be held on May 14 at the Royal Festival Hall. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the medical fiction mini-series 'This is going to Hurt' and the drama series 'The Responder' lead the pack of nominees with six nods each.
1) Drama Series: Bad Sisters, The Responder, Sherwood, and Somewhere Boy
2) Mini Series: A Spy Among Friends, Mood, The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, and This Is Going To Hurt
3) Single Drama: I Am Ruth, The House, and Life And Death In The Warehouse
4) Scripted Comedy: Am I Being Unreasonable?, Big Boys, Derry Girls, and Ghosts
5) Leading Actor: Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt, Chaske Spencer The English, Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders, Gary Oldman Slow Horses, Martin Freeman The Responder, and Taron Egerton Black Bird
6) Leading Actress: Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too, Imelda Staunton The Crown, Kate Winslet I Am Ruth, Maxine Peake Anne, Sarah Lancashire Julia, and Vicky Mcclure Without Sin
7) Supporting Actor: Adeel Akhtar Sherwood, Jack Lowden Slow Horses, Josh Finan The Responder, Salim Daw The Crown, Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy, and Will Sharpe The White Lotus
8) Supporting Actress: Adelayo Adedayo The Responder, Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters, Fiona Shaw Andor, Jasmine Jobson Top Boy, Lesley Manville Sherwood, and Saffron Hocking Top Boy
9) Male Performace in a Comedy Program: Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jon Pointing Big Boys, Joseph Gilgun Brassic, Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable?, Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows, and Stephen Merchant The Outlaws
10) Female Performance in a Comedy Program: Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable?, Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth, Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons, Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia, and Siobhan Mcsweeney Derry Girls
11) International: The Bear, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Wednesday, Oussekine, Pachinko, The White Lotus
12) Comedy Entertainment Program: Friday Night Live, The Graham Norton Show, Taskmaster, and Would I Lie To You?
13) Current Affairs: Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure), Children Of The Taliban, The Crossing (Exposure), and Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama)
14) Daytime: The Chase, The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, and Scam Interceptors
15) Entertainment Performance: Big Zuu, Claudia Winkleman, Lee Mack, Mo Gilligan, and Sue Perkins, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash, The Masked Singer, Strictly Come Dancing
16) Factual Series: Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime, Libby, Are You Home Yet?, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi, and Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
