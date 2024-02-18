BAFTA Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ hoping for glory at star-studded show
Stars gather in London for BAFTA awards, ‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 13 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Irish actor Murphy expected to win best actor for role as J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Stars of the silver screen will gather in London on Sunday for the annual BAFTA awards, often an indicator of Oscars glory, with “Oppenheimer" in the running for an unrivalled 13 awards.
