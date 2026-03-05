Subscribe

Bahrain says Iranian missile hit state-run oil refinery

It marked another Iranian strike targeting the region's oil industry, the lifeblood of the Gulf Arab states

Published5 Mar 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Damage caused by an Iranian drone strike at the headquarters of the US Navy 5th Fleet in Juffair, Bahrain, March 4, 2026.
Dubai: Bahrain says an Iranian missile hit a state-run oil refinery.

It said the fire Thursday night was extinguished and the refinery was still working. There were no reports of casualties.

But it marked yet another Iranian strike targeting the region's oil industry, the lifeblood of the Gulf Arab states.

