Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March
Today, Google has introduced a new experimental AI chatbot named ‘Bard’ and defining the category is ChatGPT, a chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that has been the centre of much buzz since it was released in November.
China's Baidu said on Tuesday it would complete internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called "Ernie Bot" in March, joining a global race as interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) gathers steam.
