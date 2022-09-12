Bailout euphoria by IMF signals peak of pessimism in emerging markets

Zambia’s kwacha is the world’s second best-performing currency against the dollar with an 8.5% surge this quarter after the nation won approval for a $1.3 billion bailout. Not far behind kwacha in gains is Chile’s peso, with a 3.7% rally. Also, Pakistan’s rupee jumped 8.2% in August, the best performance in the world, even as the currency of Ghana, a distressed nation which hasn’t bagged an IMF deal yet, was the worst decliner. Sri Lanka’s bonds have recovered from the depths of a selloff as bondholders strategize to get the best deal possible in a restructuring exercise.