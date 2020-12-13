Bailout package likely for industries hard hit by no-deal Brexit

UK cabinet ministers are planning a "multi-billion" pounds bailout package for industries hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit , The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

The proposals include resilience deals for sheep farmers, fishermen, car manufacturers and chemical suppliers who face trade disruption or being hit with European Union tariffs after Jan. 1, the newspaper said.

Negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal continue overnight Saturday ahead of a deadline for a decision on whether to press on, but a UK government warned Brussels' offer still falls short.

"Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable," a UK government source said.

"The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this process, but he is absolutely clear: any agreement must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a sovereign nation in three weeks' time."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit frontman David Frost and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's chief negotiator Michel Barnier met in a Brussels conference centre from early afternoon.

Britain left the European Union on January 31 and the two sides have been wrangling over a trade agreement as the days count down to the end of a post-Brexit transition.

The two sides have struggled to agree on fishing rights in British waters and EU demands that Britain face consequences if in the future it diverges from the bloc's rules for fair competition.

A Brexit without a trade deal would damage the economies of Europe, send shockwaves through financial markets, snarl borders and sow chaos through the delicate supply chains across Europe and beyond.

The British government has warned that even with a trade deal, 7,000 trucks heading for Channel ports in south-east England could be held in 100-km (62-mile) queues if companies do not prepare the extra paperwork required.

