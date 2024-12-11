Bain Capital is increasing its offer for Japanese information technology company Fuji Soft Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said, prolonging a rare bidding war with KKR & Co. in the country’s booming buyout market.

The Boston-based investment firm plans to pay ¥9,600 a share for Fuji Soft, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. That’s 1.6% higher than KKR’s offer of ¥9,451 and values the company at around ¥647 billion .

The development comes less than two weeks before KKR’s tender offer for Fuji Soft is set to end on Dec. 19, and it’s not clear how Bain’s last-minute bid would impact the transaction. Any rival offer would likely need cooperation from KKR, which has already secured more than one-third of shares in Fuji Soft following an earlier tender offer that was accepted by investors 3D Investment Partners and Farallon Capital Management.

A representative for Bain didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Fuji Soft declined to comment.

Shares of Fuji Soft rose as much as 2.7% to ¥9,785 after the Nikkei reported Bain’s increased offer earlier Wednesday. The stock has jumped more than 63% this year. Citigroup Inc. analysts last month set a target price of ¥10,000 for the Yokohama-based company.

Bain’s move underscores how fast the private equity landscape is changing in Japan, as a weaker yen and regulators’ promotion of corporate governance boost opportunities to buy up high-quality Japanese businesses at cheap valuations. Reforms have made companies more receptive to change — whether by going private or selling off non-core businesses — attracting interest from global private equity giants.

The Fuji Soft saga started in August, when KKR offered almost $4 billion to take the company private. Weeks later, Bain announced a rival public bid that was 7% higher. The deal appeared to be in limbo until late November, when KKR raised its offer price to 1 yen per share higher than Bain’s, winning the support of Fuji Soft’s board and the rejection of Bain’s first rival bid.

With assistance from Takako Taniguchi.