Balanced and responsible: Russian FM lauds PM Modi as ‘worthy of a great power’

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on described India as a "highly responsible" and "worthy of a great power" and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a balanced and responsible position as the president of the G20 during a recent Foreign Minister Meeting.

Lavrov emphasized the special character of the relationship between Russia and India, which is described as a "privileged strategic partnership." He noted the exponential rise in the deepening of relations between the two countries over the past 70 years, and applauded India's responsible stance on global issues.

"Today when addressing the Foreign Minister Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a balanced and responsible position of the countries as the president of the G20," Lavrov said.

He also commended India's diplomacy amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that the West is trying to divide the geopolitical picture into individual episodes, but India has presented a more general assessment of the situation that he fully agrees with. Lavrov acknowledged that Russia has tried to resolve the conflict on many occasions and has never refused to listen to suggestions to find a political resolution.

"We appreciate highly the responsible and worthy of great power stance that India is taking globally on all the key matters of the global agenda," he added

Regarding India's role in bringing peace amid the Ukraine crisis, Lavrov said that Russia has publicly stated that it has never refused to listen to serious suggestions made out of a sincere willingness to find a political resolution. He also criticized the West for promoting its interests without considering the interests of the global community and continuing its neocolonial habits.

"As for resolving the crisis, on many occasions, we have publicly stated that we have never refused to listen to serious suggestions that are made out of a sincere willingness to find a political resolution one more time. I would like to remind you that when we are called to start negotiations I don't remember anyone from the western colleagues or from anyone else from any other countries talking to Ukraine to call upon them to start negotiations. There is a certain sad truth about this. It has encouraged Ukraine to continue the war," he said.