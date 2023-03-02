Balanced and responsible: Russian FM lauds PM Modi as ‘worthy of a great power’
- We appreciate highly the responsible and worthy of great power stance that India is taking globally on all the key matters of the global agenda, Russian FM said
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on described India as a "highly responsible" and "worthy of a great power" and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a balanced and responsible position as the president of the G20 during a recent Foreign Minister Meeting.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×