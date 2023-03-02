Balanced and responsible: Russian FM lauds PM Modi as ‘worthy of a great power’

"As for resolving the crisis, on many occasions, we have publicly stated that we have never refused to listen to serious suggestions that are made out of a sincere willingness to find a political resolution one more time. I would like to remind you that when we are called to start negotiations I don't remember anyone from the western colleagues or from anyone else from any other countries talking to Ukraine to call upon them to start negotiations. There is a certain sad truth about this. It has encouraged Ukraine to continue the war," he said.