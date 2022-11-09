Balasubramanian accredited as India’s permanent representative to economic community of West African states

India has a long-standing relationship with ECOWAS and was given the status of observer to the body in 2004. New Delhi has actively pursued a closer relationship with numerous African states and multilateral bodies. Part of India’s engagement with ECOWAS is economic. In 2006, India gave the grouping a line of credit (LoC) worth $250 million. Other fields of economic cooperation have included energy, telecom and transportation in ECOWAS countries. In this effort, India’s Export and IMport Bank (EXIM) has played an important role in providing finance.