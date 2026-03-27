Balen Shah, 35, sworn in as Nepal’s youngest Prime Minister after Gen Z uprising; PM Modi extends ‘warm congratulations’

Nepal’s youngest prime minister Balenra Shah takes oath of office months after a GenZ-led uprising toppled the previous KP Sharma Oli-led government. Balendra "Balen' Shah is a rapper, engineer and now Prime Minister of Nepal at the age of 35.

The 35-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader was sworn in at a ceremony at the President's Office in Sheetal Niwas at the auspicious time of 12.34 pm.

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The ceremony took place at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, where Shah was sworn in at 12:34 pm in a ritual that blended Hindu and Buddhist traditions, reflecting Nepal’s diverse cultural heritage.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate Balen Shah. “Warm congratulations to Mr. Balendra Shah on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Your appointment reflects the trust reposed in your leadership by the people of Nepal. I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights for the mutual benefit of our two peoples”, PM Modi wrote.

From Protest Movement to Political Power Balen Shah’s rise comes in the aftermath of a Gen Z-led uprising that led to the collapse of the previous government headed by KP Sharma Oli. The protests, initially sparked by public anger over corruption, nepotism and a controversial social media ban, escalated into widespread demonstrations that ultimately forced a political reset.

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In the intervening period, former chief justice Sushila Karki served as interim prime minister, stabilising the transition until elections could be held.

A Landslide Mandate Reshapes Nepal’s Politics The March 5 general election delivered a decisive victory for Balen Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which secured 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives. The result not only handed the party a clear majority but also significantly weakened Nepal’s traditional political forces.

The Nepali Congress was reduced to 38 seats, while the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist secured just 25. Another communist faction managed only 17 seats, underscoring the scale of the electoral upheaval.

Shah himself won a commanding victory in the Jhapa-5 constituency, defeating former prime minister Oli in what had long been considered a stronghold of the communist movement.

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A Non-Traditional Leader at the Helm Before entering national politics, Shah was known as a rapper, engineer and the mayor of Kathmandu. His unconventional background has been central to his appeal, particularly among younger voters disillusioned with established political elites.

He is also the first prime minister from the Madhes region, a development that carries symbolic significance in a country where regional representation has long been a sensitive issue.

Ceremony Reflects Cultural Continuity Amid Change The swearing-in ceremony was marked by elaborate religious rituals, including Shankhanad (conch blowing) by seven Brahmins, Swasti Bachan recited by 108 Hindu Batuks, and Buddhist chants performed by 107 Lamas. The fusion of traditions underscored continuity even as the country embarks on political change.

Formation of a New Nepal Government Underway Shah is expected to form a relatively compact cabinet, with sources indicating a council of ministers ranging between 15 and 18 members. The process of government formation has already begun following the swearing-in of newly elected lawmakers at the federal parliament.

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A Defining Moment for Nepal’s Democracy Shah’s appointment as the 47th prime minister, in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the constitution, represents more than a routine transfer of power. It reflects a broader societal shift driven by a younger generation demanding accountability, transparency and reform.

As Nepal navigates this new political chapter, the expectations placed on its youngest leader are considerable. Whether Shah can translate electoral momentum into lasting institutional change remains to be seen, but his rise has already redefined the contours of Nepalese politics.

The coming months will determine whether this generational surge marks a durable transformation—or merely a moment of disruption in a still-evolving democracy..