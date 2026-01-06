Bali checks your wallet before you can check in: New ‘proof of funds’ rule for tourists—Here's what it means

Bali’s government plans to implement new rules requiring travellers to show they have sufficient funds for their trip, aiming to promote “quality tourism,” according to a report by 9Travel.

The report noted, citing the officials, that the measure is aimed at promoting “quality tourism.”

According to 9Travel, Bali Governor Wayan Koster explained that authorities want to ensure that tourists have sufficient financial means to support themselves during their stay.

What is proof of funds? Antara, an Indonesian news agency, quoted the governor saying that part of quality tourism includes checking the amount of money in a visitor’s savings account over the past three months. Authorities will also review travellers’ planned activities and the length of their stay.

While proof of funds is already required for some visa categories—such as a formal visa, which demands three months of bank statements and at least $2,000 in savings—this is a new requirement for those applying for visas on arrival.

What is the minimum amount travellers must have? There isn’t a fixed minimum amount travellers must have. Instead, authorities will determine a financial threshold based on the length of the stay and planned activities. Tourists should be prepared to show return tickets, itineraries, and bank statements covering the past three months during the verification process.

Why proof of funds? The new rule comes as Bali sees a record number of visitors. In 2025, 7.05 million tourists arrived by air and another 71,000 by sea—the highest numbers in the island’s history.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism has experienced a surge, creating challenges for infrastructure, traffic, waste management, and environmental sustainability.

Governor Koster emphasised that these measures aim to ensure the proper management of the island's tourism, noting that similar checks are common in other countries. He added that addressing the issue requires patience and stronger regulations to maintain control over Bali's growing number of visitors.

Heavy rainfall in Indonesia Indonesia’s weather agency has warned that the islands of Java, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua are likely to see their peak wet season in January and February, raising the risk of floods.

This comes after at least 14 people were killed after being swept away by flash floods in Indonesia's North Sulawesi, according to a report by Reuters.

Other regions, including Sumatra and Borneo, experienced their heaviest rainfall in November and December last year.

Last November, floods and landslides triggered by cyclones in Sumatra killed over 1,000 people, with hundreds still reported missing. Environmental groups have highlighted that deforestation resulting from mining and logging has exacerbated the impact of the disasters.

