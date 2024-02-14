Bali unveils $10 tourism tax for foreigners on Valentine's Day to preserve culture of ‘Island of Gods’
The Indonesian government on Wednesday imposed a $10 tax on foreign tourists arriving in Bali to preserve the culture of the "Island of Gods", news agency AFP reported. Domestic tourists, diplomatic visa holders and ASEAN nationals are exempted from the tax.
