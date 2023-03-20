Bali likely to end visa-on-arrival for tourist from Russia, and Ukraine; here's why2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Indonesia's famous holiday destination Bali has seen rise in Russian and Ukrainian tourist ever since the war started between the two countries in 2022. Though the arrival of tourist is not a problem for the Balinese authorities, but those who fleeing the war have created trouble in the island nation.
