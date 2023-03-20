Earlier, the Indonesian island was also planning to ban foreign tourists from using motorbikes after series of cases has been seen related to people breaking traffic laws. Under the new proposals, foreign tourist will be allowed to travel in cars provided by travel agents. According to the local police records, over 170 foreign nationals violated traffic orders from late February to early March, as reported by BBC. "If you are a tourist, then act like a tourist," Governor Koster had said. As per the report, the proposed ban is likely to be implemented via regional law this year. However, it’s unclear how the ban would be upheld.

