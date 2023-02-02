Balkan states begin work on new pipeline to reduce dependence on Russian gas from Gazprom
Presidents of Serbia and Bulgaria, Aleksandar Vucic and Rumen Radev, attended the start of construction on Wednesday at a site near the capital of Sofia
Bulgaria is beginning work on a new pipeline to neighboring Serbia that will enable gas supplies from other countries to reduce dependence on Russian flows.
